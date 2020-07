2 wounded in shooting; suspect in custody, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO — A suspect was taken into custody after a shooting wounded two people Friday, police said.

On Friday afternoon, police were called to a shooting at a gas station in the 2200 block of East Columbus Drive, across form the police station, said East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera.

Police found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was seriously injured and had to have surgery and the other victim is in stable condition, Rivera said.

One suspect is currently in custody and authorities have recovered a weapon related to the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available, police said.

