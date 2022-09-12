2 wounded in shootout charged with murder in alleged gun sale gone bad

CROWN POINT — A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man each made initial court appearances Monday on charges linked to a shootout June 1 that left one man dead and wounded both defendants.

Thurman D. Atkinson Jr., 16, of St. John, is facing one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder, which were linked to two men who accompanied the homicide victim to the scene of the shooting but were not wounded.

Daniel Oloyede, 18, of Merrillville, is facing two counts of attempted murder.

Aahric Whitehead, 20, of Merrillville, died after he was shot six times in the left side of the face and head while he was seated in a 2010 Toyota SUV that Oloyede drove to a parking lot in the 7200 block of Taft Street, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on behalf of both defendants during their initial hearings.

Oloyede told the magistrate he planned to hire a private attorney, records showed.

Defense attorney Scott King filed a petition to let bail for Atkinson.

Murder defendants aren't afforded bail, unless a court determines the presumption of guilt of murder — not a lesser offense such as voluntary manslaughter — is not strong.

Witnesses told police that Whitehead arrived in the parking lot in a blue Ford Fusion with two passengers. A man later identified as Oloyede arrived in the Toyota a short time later and parked to the left of the Ford, records state.

Whitehead got out of the Ford, took a gun box out of his trunk and told the men in the Ford he planned to sell the gun, records state.

After Whitehead sat in the front passenger seat of the Toyota, a person in the backseat of the Toyota sat up, witnesses told police.

Whitehead returned to the Ford to retrieve his phone, handed a handgun to one of his passengers and said, "Watch them," before returning to the Toyota, records state.

Witnesses told police the man in the backseat of the Toyota got out a short time later and pointed a rifle at Whitehead.

Whitehead and Oloyede appeared to be tussling inside the Toyota, and a witness heard someone say, "Shoot him," records state.

Another witness, who was parked in the area, told police he saw two men with handguns and one man with a rifle shooting at each other.

Whitehead's passengers got out of the Ford, and one of them began shooting at Oloyede and Atkinson as Oloyede and Atkinson advanced toward the witnesses while firing guns, according to witnesses. The defendants stopped when the witness shot one of them, records state.

Oloyede and Atkinson are accused of fleeing the homicide scene on foot, but police located them later that day after officers were dispatched to Oloyede's residence for a report of a gunshot victim.

Oloyede had been shot in the right cheek and upper arm, and Atkinson had a gunshot wound to his left foot, court records state.

The two men riding in Whitehead's Ford remained at the homicide scene and talked to police, according to documents.