2 wounded, including delivery driver's passenger, in reported shootings in Gary

GARY — Two people, including a Grubhub driver's passenger, were wounded in reported shootings between Saturday and Sunday, an official said.

In one case, officers were not able to determine whether a victim was struck by gunfire, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Police met with a 17-year-old Gary boy after responding to a report of criminal recklessness at 11:14 p.m. Sunday in the 5500 block of East Fourth Avenue.

There, officers spoke with a family member of the teen who told them she was at home when she heard the boy yell, then saw him running down the street.

The boy arrived home about police spent about 10 minutes at the scene. When he arrived, officers saw he had a wound to the back of his leg but couldn't confirm if it was due to a gunshot, Westerfield said.

The boy did not tell officers what happened and then left while medics were being requested.

Sgt. Daniel Callahan is investigating.

On Saturday, police met with a driver who told them his girlfriend, who was a passenger in his car, was shot while he was trying to make a Grubhub delivery, Westerfield said.