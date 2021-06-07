 Skip to main content
2 wounded, including delivery driver's passenger, in reported shootings in Gary
GARY — Two people, including a Grubhub driver's passenger, were wounded in reported shootings between Saturday and Sunday, an official said.

In one case, officers were not able to determine whether a victim was struck by gunfire, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Police met with a 17-year-old Gary boy after responding to a report of criminal recklessness at 11:14 p.m. Sunday in the 5500 block of East Fourth Avenue.

There, officers spoke with a family member of the teen who told them she was at home when she heard the boy yell, then saw him running down the street.

The boy arrived home about police spent about 10 minutes at the scene. When he arrived, officers saw he had a wound to the back of his leg but couldn't confirm if it was due to a gunshot, Westerfield said.

The boy did not tell officers what happened and then left while medics were being requested.

Sgt. Daniel Callahan is investigating.

On Saturday, police met with a driver who told them his girlfriend, who was a passenger in his car, was shot while he was trying to make a Grubhub delivery, Westerfield said.

Officers were dispatched at 12:49 a.m. to a local hospital where the 20-year-old Gary woman was checked into.

There, the 22-year-old Gary man told police he had just picked up an order from a McDonald's and was driving south on Grant Street.

While waiting at a traffic light on West Sixth Avenue and Grant Street, someone in a black sedan with tinted windows opened fire, Westerfield said.

The man's vehicle was struck several times, and the woman suffered a gunshot wound. The man then drove the woman to a nearby hospital.

The woman was walking and talking at the hospital, Westerfield said.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact detectives at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

