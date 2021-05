2-year-old boy found by Good Samaritan after drone, K-9 search in Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — After a 2-year-old boy went missing from his Merrillville home Thursday night, a passing driver found him and alerted authorities, police said.

The toddler went missing from his home in a Merrillville neighborhood near Andrean High School around 8 p.m., said Merrillville Assistant Chief Kosta Nuses.

Police searched the area of the 400 block of East 61st Avenue to 60th Drive, in the Regency Park Towne Homes area. A drone and a police dog were used to try and find the child.

After hours of searching, a man driving in the area of 61st Avenue found the child and alerted police around 11 p.m. Nuses said the child was found safe and unharmed.

"He is a lucky little kid, in that moment we nearly broke down in tears with relief," Nuses said.

Surrounding agencies aided Merrillville police including Merrillville firefighters, Hobart police and Hobart firefighters.

