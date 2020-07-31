2-year-old dies after getting caught in crossfire at apartment complex

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A 2-year-old girl died Friday from wounds she suffered Wednesday night when she and her mother got caught in crossfire between other people at the Kennedy Crossing Apartments, police said.

The girl, identified by police as Jo Jo, was flown to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago after the shooting about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Craig Drive, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Jo Jo died from her wounds about 11:30 a.m. Friday, he said.

"This little girl's life was stripped from her in an act of senseless violence that will forever impact those who knew her," Kellogg said. "Please come forward if you know anything that may be valuable to this investigation."

Jo Jo's family also made a request to mourn in peace, he said.

Investigators don't believe the girl and her mother were targeted in the shooting.

They were in a vehicle when the gunfire broke out, and Jo Jo was shot in the head, police said.

Jo Jo was airlifted to the Chicago hospital. Her mother wasn't wounded, but she was taken to a local hospital, police said.