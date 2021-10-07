2-year-old hospitalized after shooting self with gun; father arrested, police say

PORTAGE — A father has been arrested after his 2-year-old son was hospitalized with a gunshot wound in Portage.

John J. Mourani, 30, faces a charge of neglect of a dependent with serious injury, a level 3 felony, according to the Portage Police Department.

Police responded Thursday afternoon to a report of a child with a gunshot wound in the 6200 block of Old Porter Road, said Portage Sgt. Robert Maynard.

First responders found a child and the child's father at the front of the house waiting for medics. The 2-year-old was suffering from a gunshot wound in his leg, Maynard said.

The father had applied pressure to the wound, which was seriously bleeding, using a piece of clothing prior to anyone's arrival, police reported.

Portage Fire Department EMS staff treated the child and transported him to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus, from which he was later taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Maynard said the extent of the child's injury is currently unknown, but he is expected to survive.