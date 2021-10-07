 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2-year-old hospitalized after shooting self with gun; father arrested, police say
breaking top story urgent

2-year-old hospitalized after shooting self with gun; father arrested, police say

Methodist Hospital N Lake

Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary is pictured.

 Damian Rico, Times file photo

PORTAGE — A father has been arrested after his 2-year-old son was hospitalized with a gunshot wound in Portage. 

John J. Mourani, 30, faces a charge of neglect of a dependent with serious injury, a level 3 felony, according to the Portage Police Department. 

Police responded Thursday afternoon to a report of a child with a gunshot wound in the 6200 block of Old Porter Road, said Portage Sgt. Robert Maynard. 

First responders found a child and the child's father at the front of the house waiting for medics. The 2-year-old was suffering from a gunshot wound in his leg, Maynard said. 

The father had applied pressure to the wound, which was seriously bleeding, using a piece of clothing prior to anyone's arrival, police reported. 

Join Cpl. Jerry Patrick, as he patrols the hallways of Lake Central and Kahler Middle School.

Portage Fire Department EMS staff treated the child and transported him to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus, from which he was later taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Maynard said the extent of the child's injury is currently unknown, but he is expected to survive. 

A firearm and shell casing were recovered at the scene and the father voluntarily went with police to give a statement. It was determined that the father left a semiautomatic pistol in his bedroom, which was accessible to the child, Maynard said.  

Though the firearm had a mechanical safety, the father told police the safety was not engaged when the child got the weapon and suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Portage police. 

The only people in the home were the father and child and the mother does not live in the residence. Mourani has been taken into police custody. 

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is violent crime on the rise?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts