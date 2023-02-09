PORTAGE — A 2-year-old girl is dead after shooting herself with a gun she found at her Portage home, adding to a growing number of such cases across the Region, according to police.

Grace Rodriguez was pronounced dead at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday at Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The shooting occurred at the girl's home in the 100 block of Coral Avenue, which is located in the Oak Tree Village mobile home park, officials said.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon in the wake of the medical examiner's report, Portage police Lt. Rob Maynard said officers were dispatched to the residence shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a child who had been shot.

Medical care was started on site and Rodriguez was taken by ambulance to Northwest Health Portage hospital and then flown to an Illinois trauma center for advanced treatment, Maynard said. She died later that evening.

"The initial investigation shows that the child was able to gain access to a family-owned firearm," police said. "The child was able to discharge a single round, striking herself. There were no other children in the home and no other injuries were reported."

An autopsy on the girl was scheduled for Thursday, Maynard said.

Police are continuing their investigation and when done, plan to present their findings to the Porter County prosecutor's office, he said.

Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said Thursday, "When the investigation is complete and we have a chance to talk with the investigating officers about all of the facts of the case, then a decision about charges, if any, would be made."

"Counselors have been made available to first responders who were affected by this incident," Maynard said. "Although responding to traumatic incidents are a normal occurrence for police, fire, EMS (emergency medical services), and other first responders, incidents involving the untimely death of a child can be some of the hardest."

"We wish to thank the Portage Fire Department and all the medical professionals who worked diligently trying to save this child's life," Maynard said.

"Portage's first responders extend our condolences to the family of this young child," he said.

Just the latest in string of accidental child shootings

The number of children accidentally shooting themselves at home is mounting across the Region.

The Lake County Coroner's Office had reported that 8-year-old Hunter Hanyzewski died in August from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound at his Lakes of the Four Seasons home.

The Lake County prosecutor's office was not immediately available Thursday to say if a decision has been made whether to file criminal charges in the case.

Lake County police said they responded to the home around 7:30 p.m. on the day in question and found that the "child was home alone when he gained access to a handgun and fatally shot himself."

Hanyzewski was remembered as "an energetic and fearless child that would light up any room with his beautiful smile and bright blue eyes. He was very adventurous and always on the go."

A month earlier, on July 17, 2-year-old Wyatt Luczak of Kouts got hold of a gun and fatally shot himself, police said at the time.

Germann decided not to pursue criminal charges in connection with the death after reviewing the investigation done by Porter County police, including the corroborating statement of an eyewitness neighbor.

"Notwithstanding this horrible tragedy, to sustain a conviction we would by law be required to prove one or both of the parents committed a 'reckless' act as defined by Indiana law as opposed to one that would amount to or be considered as mere negligence," Germann said. "In this case we do not believe we would be able to convince a jury that a reckless act was in fact committed."

"This decision is not meant to diminish in any way the crucial importance of firearm safety especially when there are children in and around where a firearm may be located," he said.

Portage boy shoots self with rifle found under dad's bed

Another 2-year-old boy survived after shooting himself Oct. 7, 2021, with a Micro Draco 7.62x39mm rifle he had found under a bed at his father's Portage home, police said at the time.

The father, John Mourani, 31, told police when he walked into his bedroom after hearing the gunshot, he saw the rifle "under Victim 1's leg crisscrossed with it," a court document says.

Police found what appeared to be an entry point inside the boy's right calf and a large exit wound on the outer right calf/lower leg, according to the incident report. The boy was transported to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary and later taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Mourani was charged with a felony count of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and has a hearing scheduled for March 7 before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer, court records show.

Firearm-related incidents killed 225 youth, ages 18 and under, from 1999 to 2020 in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, according to a Times report.

Gun deaths among Region youth have been climbing in recent years. They dropped to less than 10 per year for 2014-18. However, in 2019 they rose to 16, and in 2020 there were 11. Nationally, the gun death rate among youth increased by 30% between 2019 and 2020, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions.

