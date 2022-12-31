2 young children, 2 adults injured in head-on crash: cops

LAKE COUNTY — A head-on crash in an intersection just west of Cedar Lake left two young children and two adults injured, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

A southbound vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle at the intersection of 151st and Wicker avenues about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.

"Four children were inside the eastbound vehicle, including a 2-year-old who was unresponsive at the scene," Martinez said. "Paramedics indicated that child did regain consciousness while being transported to the hospital and was scheduled to be flown to a specialty hospital with a broken femur."

A 4-year-old was treated for a possible neck injury, Martinez said, and a 9-month-old and 3-year-old were checked and appeared uninjured.

"It’s believed all of the children were restrained in car seats at the time," the sheriff said.

In addition to the injured children, an adult female passenger was treated for a broken pelvis, Martinez said.

The southbound driver was alone in the vehicle and suffered a broken ankle and wrist, the sheriff said.

"The driver of the eastbound vehicle faces a possible citation for failure to yield," he said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department Accident Reconstruction Unit was investigating the incident.