20-year-old pronounced dead at Dyer hospital; details still pending, coroner says

DYER — A 20-year-old Sauk Village man was pronounced dead Tuesday evening at Franciscan Health Dyer following an undisclosed incident in his hometown, the Lake County coroner's office said.

The deceased was identified by the coroner's office as Deon Walker.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 6:18 p.m., coroner staff said.

The incident in question occurred in the 2200 block of Yates Avenue in Sauk Village, which is also listed as the young man's address, the coroner said. Details are still pending on his injuries and manner of death.

The coroner's office was assisted in the case by Sauk Village first responders.

