 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
20-year-old pronounced dead at Dyer hospital; details still pending, coroner says
alert urgent

20-year-old pronounced dead at Dyer hospital; details still pending, coroner says

Franciscan Health Dyer stock

Franciscan Health hospital in Dyer is shown in this file photo.

 Joseph S. Pete

DYER — A 20-year-old Sauk Village man was pronounced dead Tuesday evening at Franciscan Health Dyer following an undisclosed incident in his hometown, the Lake County coroner's office said.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers behind the armored vehicles and shields to see what it's like to be a part of the Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team.

The deceased was identified by the coroner's office as Deon Walker.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 6:18 p.m., coroner staff said.

The incident in question occurred in the 2200 block of Yates Avenue in Sauk Village, which is also listed as the young man's address, the coroner said. Details are still pending on his injuries and manner of death.

The coroner's office was assisted in the case by Sauk Village first responders.

Come back to nwi.com for more details as they become available.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts infrastructure bill on rusty NH bridge

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts