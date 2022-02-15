20-year-old Valpo murder-for-hire case back with renewed legal challenge

VALPARAISO — A 20-year-old Valparaiso murder-for-hire case is back with the former wife of the victim challenging her conviction and 85-year prison sentence.
A full-day hearing has been set for Oct. 19 on Kimberly Baldwin's request for post-conviction relief, which has been pending since March 2009.
The petition has been brought back by defense attorney Russell Brown, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Baldwin, 56, is serving her time at the Rockville Correctional Facility and has an earliest possible release date of Aug. 27, 2040, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
Baldwin was found guilty in December 2004 of arranging the murder of her former husband, Frank Parker, on Feb. 16, 2002, at his Valparaiso home.
A jury deliberated four and a half hours before returning with guilty verdicts on the counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and aiding in a murder.
Baldwin initially was sentenced to 115 years behind bars, but the state appellate court threw out that sentence, saying Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford enhanced a portion of the term without the required participation of a jury. Bradford went on to resentence her to 85 years in 2008.
The revised sentence is the same received by Baldwin's codefendant, Findley Paul Thompson, 64, who Baldwin hired to shoot her ex-husband.
Thompson since has died, according to the IDOC.
Baldwin provided Thompson with a gun, details about Parker and even a ride to Parker's home on the day of the killing, prosecutors had said. Prosecutors argued Baldwin was depressed and desperate after losing custody of two children to Parker and did not hide the fact she wanted him dead.
Thompson, who pleaded guilty to his role as the gunman in return for prosecutors not pursuing the death penalty, testified that Baldwin sought his help in killing Parker.
Baldwin argued she suffered from battered wife syndrome, officials had said.
She argues in her pending motion that she was, "incompetent to stand trial due to the nature of her psychiatric illness, which rendered her unable to fully comprehend the nature of the proceedings and unable to assist her counsel in her defense."
Baldwin further claims her trial was "fundamentally unfair due to the erroneous rulings of the trial court judge" and due to misconduct by the prosecutor, the motion reads. She also argues she was denied her right to effective trial counsel.
