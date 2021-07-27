20-year sentence for defendant who 'gutted' man in motel parking lot

Mbi was found eviscerated in the parking lot of a motel across the street from the Super 8 hotel in the 8200 block of Louisiana Street, where he planned to meet a prostitute.

When Mbi took off with the money, Richmond chased him down a hall, through a lobby, across a parking lot in a snowstorm into another parking lot.

Mbi didn't have a weapon when police found him "gutted" in a Motel 6 parking lot, Shaw said.

Shaw asked for a maximum sentence of 24 years, which would include a minimum of 10 years plus one year for every stab wound, he said.

Defense attorney Angela Jones said Richmond, a father of four children, already has spent more than 1,200 days in jail while awaiting a resolution of his case.

"We're not minimizing. What he did was wrong," Jones said. "This was an act under sudden heat, over emotions, that he cannot take back."

During his time in custody, Richmond completed a number of programs available to inmates, wrote two fiction books and created several plans for life after incarceration, she said.

"We're asking for a split sentence," she said. "We know there has to be a punishment for this."