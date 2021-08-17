21-year-old man arrested during SWAT raid, police say

HOBART — A 21-year-old man was taken into custody Monday morning by the Northwest Indiana Regional SWAT.

Angel Fuentes had an active warrant for his arrest through the Circuit Court of Cook County in Illinois, according to Capt. James Gonzales of the Hobart Police Department. SWAT raided a home on Csokasy Lane that Gonzales said was listed as Fuentes' permanent address.

Fuentes was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and residential burglary. SWAT was utilized to take him into custody because of the severity of the charges, Gonzales said.

He was taken into custody at approximately 9:30 a.m. without incident and was transported to the Lake County Jail.

