 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
21-year-old man arrested during SWAT raid, police say
alert urgent

21-year-old man arrested during SWAT raid, police say

Angel Fuentes was taken into custody by the Northwest Indiana Regional SWAT
Provided

HOBART — A 21-year-old man was taken into custody Monday morning by the Northwest Indiana Regional SWAT. 

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

Angel Fuentes had an active warrant for his arrest through the Circuit Court of Cook County in Illinois, according to Capt. James Gonzales of the Hobart Police Department. SWAT raided a home on Csokasy Lane that Gonzales said was listed as Fuentes' permanent address.

Fuentes was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and residential burglary. SWAT was utilized to take him into custody because of the severity of the charges, Gonzales said. 

He was taken into custody at approximately 9:30 a.m. without incident and was transported to the Lake County Jail. 

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Taliban agree to allow civilian 'safe passage'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education Reporter

AnnMarie Hilton is an education reporter for The Times. She grew up in a Chicago suburb and studied journalism at Northwestern University. Before coming to The Times, she worked as a business reporter in Wisconsin.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts