21-year-old woman dies in wake of snowmobile crash, DNR says

A 21-year-old passenger in a Saturday night snowmobile crash in LaPorte has died, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

LAPORTE — A 21-year-old passenger in a Saturday night snowmobile crash in LaPorte has died, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Allysen Walls, of South Bend, died of injuries she suffered when the snowmobile she was on struck a stationary vehicle in a private driveway while crossing the 300 block of U.S. 6, the DNR said.

The 20-year-old Osceola man driving the snowmobile was treated for minor injuries at Northwest Health Hospital in LaPorte, while Walls was airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital in critical condition with a serious head injury, according to the DNR.

The crash was reported to police around 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

Neither of the individuals on the snowmobile were wearing helmets or other safety gear, the DNR said.

"The accident is still under investigation and alcohol is considered a contributing factor," officials said.

Conservation officers encourage the use of helmets and other protective riding gear when operating off-road vehicles.

Information on off-road vehicle laws and safe operating procedures, as well as the legality of operating off-road vehicles on public roadways, is available at offroad-ed.com/in/handbook/ and in.gov/dnr/outdoor/4431.htm.

