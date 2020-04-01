23-year-old charged with first-degree murder in fatal shooting, police say

LANSING — A 23-year-old man has been charged in a shooting that killed one man and sent another to a hospital.

Tyrell Laws, of Hazel Crest, Illinois, has been charged with first-degree murder, according to the Lansing Police Department.

At 7:20 p.m. Nov. 24, police responded to a shots fired call in a parking lot of 2142 175th St. in Lansing. As officers were on the way, they were notified the victims left the scene and pulled into an American Sales parking lot.

Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds and they were treated by Lansing paramedics and taken to local hospitals.

One of the men died from his injuries at Franciscan Health Hammond and the other man was treated for his injuries at Munster Community Hospital and released.

Following an extensive investigation by Lansing police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force, a suspect was identified.

On Tuesday an arrest warrant was executed by Lansing police and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force and Laws was taken into custody, police said.