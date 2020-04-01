You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
23-year-old charged with first-degree murder in fatal shooting, police say
alert urgent

23-year-old charged with first-degree murder in fatal shooting, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

LANSING — A 23-year-old man has been charged in a shooting that killed one man and sent another to a hospital.

Tyrell Laws, of Hazel Crest, Illinois, has been charged with first-degree murder, according to the Lansing Police Department.

At 7:20 p.m. Nov. 24, police responded to a shots fired call in a parking lot of 2142 175th St. in Lansing. As officers were on the way, they were notified the victims left the scene and pulled into an American Sales parking lot.

Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds and they were treated by Lansing paramedics and taken to local hospitals.

One of the men died from his injuries at Franciscan Health Hammond and the other man was treated for his injuries at Munster Community Hospital and released.

Following an extensive investigation by Lansing police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force, a suspect was identified.

On Tuesday an arrest warrant was executed by Lansing police and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force and Laws was taken into custody, police said.

Laws was taken to the Markham Courthouse and is being held without bond.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Tyrell Laws

Tyrell Laws

 Provided
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts