23-year-old woman charged in man's shooting death, Gary police say

GARY — A woman turned herself into police saying she had shot her ex-boyfriend in a Gary alleyway, court records said.

Erin Nicolle Sowa, 23, of Highland, was charged with murder on Thursday, according to Superior Court of Lake County records.

Anthony Syler, 27, of Gary, was found shot to death about 7:50 a.m. Wednesday in an alley east of the 700 block of Cleveland Street, according to police and the Lake County coroner's office. Gary police responded to the area after receiving reports of shots fired.

Syler's slaying marked the 14th homicide so far this year in Gary, police said.

Syler was found in an alley behind a home lying in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound in the top of his head and multiple cuts on his left arm. In addition, Syler appeared to have a broken finger, a circular burn mark on another finger and bruising on his elbow, police reported.

A neighboring witness told police he heard gunshots in the alley and a vehicle speeding away around 7:45 a.m. While investigating the area, police found what appeared to be an abandoned house that smelled strongly of animal feces and urine with two pit bulls running loose outside.