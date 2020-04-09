23-year-old woman charged in man's shooting death, Gary police say

GARY — A woman turned herself into police saying she had shot her ex-boyfriend in a Gary alleyway, court records said.
Erin Nicolle Sowa, 23, of Highland, was charged with murder on Thursday, according to Superior Court of Lake County records.
Anthony Syler, 27, of Gary, was found shot to death about 7:50 a.m. Wednesday in an alley east of the 700 block of Cleveland Street, according to police and the Lake County coroner's office. Gary police responded to the area after receiving reports of shots fired.
Syler's slaying marked the 14th homicide so far this year in Gary, police said.
Syler was found in an alley behind a home lying in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound in the top of his head and multiple cuts on his left arm. In addition, Syler appeared to have a broken finger, a circular burn mark on another finger and bruising on his elbow, police reported.
A neighboring witness told police he heard gunshots in the alley and a vehicle speeding away around 7:45 a.m. While investigating the area, police found what appeared to be an abandoned house that smelled strongly of animal feces and urine with two pit bulls running loose outside.
After reviewing police records, investigators learned that Syler was recently kicked out of his parent’s house and was looking for someone to house his dogs. A witness who knew Syler said he owned two pit bulls and another witness said he saw Syler walking by the old Horace Mann High School the day before his death.
Police found a surveillance video from a nearby home that showed a red Jeep Grand Cherokee driving into the alleyway Syler was found dead in. The Jeep stopped and the driver’s side and passenger’s side doors opened. The camera then went dark due to the motion sensor not picking up movement. Another residential video camera showed the same Jeep pulling into the alley before two gunshots were heard with a third gunshot ringing out several seconds later. Though the camera was not positioned to capture all of the Jeep, a white arm was seen as the driver appeared to get back inside the Jeep.
Around 8:47 p.m. Wednesday, Sowa called Highland police saying she had shot someone in Gary that morning around 7:50 a.m. and that she wanted to turn herself in, according to court records. She also said she had killed the man with a gun, which was in her purse.
Police interviewed Sowa who claimed she allegedly shot Syler, her ex-boyfriend, out of self-defense but gave no further details, court reports said. Sowa directed police to the gun she said she shot Syler with, which was discovered to be a semi-automatic Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun. Police confiscated the gun, Sowa’s red Jeep Cherokee and Sowa’s cellphone.
Sowa’s mother informed police Sowa had told her that day she had shot Syler. When the mother asked why Sowa shot the man, she replied that “she was scared,” court records said.
Sowa was taken into custody and photos from the Lake county Police Department Crime Lab showed Sowa had no visible injuries anywhere on her body, except for a minor scratch inside her mouth.
Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said the charge was filed so quickly because investigators were able to get evidence with the help of patrol officers who quickly contained the crime scene and helped canvass the area.
"The public was key and instrumental as well by providing video surveillance of our suspect vehicle as well as a race," Hamady said. "We also knew how many shots were fired on scene. The community and their watchful eyes and surveillance equipment helped the investigators narrow down the suspect."
Charles William Bartell
Brian Keith Berry
Christian Dambeck
Veechous Valentine Gabbidon
Tristan Riley York
Anthony Keith Lee
Corey Conner Shaughnessy
Charles Edward Hodges
Clayton Leonard Bessigano Sr.
Christian Lorenzo Buchanan-Purdiman
Leila Renee Shojaee
Alexandra Dee Chambliss
Ashley Nicole Stasi
Daniel Robert Gasaway
David Franklin Cooper
James Wesley Twitdy
Jerry Allen Hernandez
Lisa Marie Carlisle
Michael Edward Flores III
Michael Louis Obregon
Christopher Kevin Baker
Kristopher Theodore Komenich
Marcus Terrell Jennings
Paul Richard Marshall
Phillip Davis Jr.
Ramon Scott Durr
Theodore Perez Gonzalez
Vanessa Wallace
Warren Unsell Dixon
William Levell Young
Zachary Jay Burnett
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.