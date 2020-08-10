25 years after losing son to gun violence, mother hopes someone has answers

"I have the kids' pictures in the living room," she said. "I have my daughter, pictures of her with her kids. But Billy — I have has senior picture. That's as far as it goes. It's sad to think he didn't get to be a grown-up.

"I have little memories of him, but it's like, 'What could have been?' It's all the what-ifs," Laird said.

Anderson, who named her oldest son William in honor of her brother, lost a connection to her childhood, Laird said.

"When I get on her nerves, she has no one to say, 'You take mom for a while,'" she said.

East Chicago police said in 1995 they had at least one suspect, but no charges have ever been filed in the case.

Laird hopes that perhaps, after all these years, someone who was afraid to come forward then might be willing to talk to police now, she said.

"After 25 years, maybe it's time to not be afraid anymore," she said.

Police said at the time that several people in a brown car drove up, and a passenger shouted something about a gang before firing three shots. Graber "got in the way of the gun," his mother said.

Graber wasn't in a gang, but he associated with gang members, police said at the time.