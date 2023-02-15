VALPARAISO — A Portage man was sentenced Wednesday morning to 25 years in prison and was labeled a sexually violent predator with a lifelong requirement to register as a sex offender after being found guilty of rape.

Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer acknowledged the mental health issues experienced by Michael Morales, but said they do not explain away his decision to tell a woman he knew to have sex with him or he would kill himself with a rifle he was holding.

"You are a violent criminal," the judge said, mentioning that Morales had been sent away to boy's school as a juvenile for battering his father. "When you lose it, you lose it."

Morales, who declined to speak out on his own behalf during sentencing and announced plans to appeal, showed no reaction when handed the lengthy sentence, of which he is required to serve at least 75%.

He was further ordered to serve five years of formal probation when released from prion and undergo a mental health evaluation and treatment.

A jury found Morales, who turns 33 Thursday, guilty on all four felony counts of rape, two felony counts of criminal confinement and two felony counts of sexual battery, according to court records.

While being arrested, Morales said of the Feb. 26, 2021, incident, "Oh, I thought the sex was consensual," Portage police had said.

The officer replied that "it is not consensual while you are holding a weapon and telling the person that you will kill yourself if they don't have sex with you."

The victim in the case told the court Wednesday that she now lives in fear as a result of the crime. She voiced hope Morales would get the help he needs.

She had told police at the time of the offense that she spent several hours trying to calm Morales, who was holding a rifle and threatening to kill himself. At some point, Morales reportedly said if she had sex with him he would reconsider killing himself.

When asked if she wanted to have sex with Morales, the woman said, "Not really, but I didn't want him to kill himself."

The woman said that an hour later, Morales held the gun to his head and pulled the trigger, but it did not fire, police said.

Morales admitted to trying to kill himself and said the woman stopped him, police said. When asked how she stopped him, Morales said, "He did not want to say anything to incriminate himself."