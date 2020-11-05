 Skip to main content
27-year-old man found shot in leg
27-year-old man found shot in leg

GARY — A 27-year-old man was taken to a hospital after officers found him with a gunshot wound in his leg.

At 1:07 p.m. Wednesday officers were called to a gunshot victim in the 1200 block of Washington Street, said Gary Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Police found a 27-year-old man from Gary suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg in the area. He was then taken to a local hospital by ambulance and his injury was not life-threatening.

When police asked him how he was injured, the man gave conflicting information whether the shooting was accidental or if he was shot on purpose, Westerfield said. The victim also told police he did not wish to pursue charges.

The shooting remains under investigation by Gary police.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

