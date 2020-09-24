2nd child porn conviction nets man 25-year prison sentence

HAMMOND — A Lafayette man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison for producing child pornography while sexually abusing a teenage girl, U.S. District Court records show.
Denny Minix, 32, was a registered sex offender and was on supervised release for a 2010 conviction for possession of child pornography when he committed his latest crimes, the U.S. attorney's office said. His prison term will be followed by a lifetime term of supervised release.
Minix posed as a gay woman on various social media platforms, offering and distributing depictions of minors being sexually abused and exploited.
Investigators found Minix possessed more than 6,300 sexually explicit images and videos, some of which he made himself while sexually abusing a girl between the ages of 16 and 17, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
Minix's plea agreement prohibits him from having any contact with the girl and requires him to pay $10,000 toward her expenses for therapy and lost income.
Minix received a prison sentence of more than eight years and 20-year term of supervised release for his 2010 conviction, the U.S. attorney's office said.
"Not long after being released from prison on his first child pornography offense, Minix found it impossible to resist committing other, more serious child exploitation offenses," U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II said. "My office is committed to prosecuting repeat sex offenders like Mr. Minix to the fullest extent of the law.
"This case also serves as a good reminder to parents to please monitor the websites your children are visiting, and the people with whom they are communicating online."
The case was investigated by the FBI, with assistance from the Tippecanoe County prosecutor's office and the Purdue University Police Department, officials said.
"This lengthy sentence clearly illustrates the FBI's commitment to protect the most vulnerable members of our community from those who would exploit them in this heinous manner," FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan said. "The FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue to work diligently to identify and hold accountable these abusers who prey on innocent children for their own gratification."
