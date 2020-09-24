2nd child porn conviction nets man 25-year prison sentence

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A Lafayette man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison for producing child pornography while sexually abusing a teenage girl, U.S. District Court records show.

Denny Minix, 32, was a registered sex offender and was on supervised release for a 2010 conviction for possession of child pornography when he committed his latest crimes, the U.S. attorney's office said. His prison term will be followed by a lifetime term of supervised release.

Minix posed as a gay woman on various social media platforms, offering and distributing depictions of minors being sexually abused and exploited.

Investigators found Minix possessed more than 6,300 sexually explicit images and videos, some of which he made himself while sexually abusing a girl between the ages of 16 and 17, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

Minix's plea agreement prohibits him from having any contact with the girl and requires him to pay $10,000 toward her expenses for therapy and lost income.

Minix received a prison sentence of more than eight years and 20-year term of supervised release for his 2010 conviction, the U.S. attorney's office said.