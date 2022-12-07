2nd court ruling limits birth certificate changes for trans Hoosiers

Courts across the state lack sufficient legal authority to alter the gender marker on the birth certificate of a transgender individual, a second three-judge panel at the Indiana Court of Appeals has concluded.

The 3-0 ruling declares that the statute recognized by the appellate court since 2014 as authorizing gender-marker changes on birth certificates actually does nothing of the sort, and the law no longer should be read so broadly.

"A plain reading of the text of Indiana Code section 16-37-2-10 reveals that the statute has nothing to do with amending a birth certificate to reflect a parent’s desire to change a minor child’s gender to reflect their gender identity and presentation," Court of Appeals Chief Judge Cale Bradford said. "Instead, it clearly applies only to the use of DNA testing or other documentary evidence in order to establish paternity for the purpose of including the proper parent's name on a child’s birth certificate.

"Given the statute’s unambiguous language, we must apply the statute’s plain and ordinary meaning without enlarging or restricting the obvious intent of the Legislature. The statute does not provide a mechanism for the trial court to grant the requested relief."

Records show the appellate panel judges were Bradford, Judge L. Mark Bailey and Judge Rudolph Pyle III.

Bailey and Judge Robert Altice reached a similar conclusion in May in a separate decision from which Judge Paul Mathias dissented.

Mathias said that with more than 38,000 trans Hoosiers potentially affected by the uncertainty over birth certificate gender changes, and no law addressing the issue, it's the responsibility of the judicial branch to fashion a solution.

The latest Court of Appeals ruling, by further muddling judicial precedent, may finally prompt the Indiana Supreme Court to decide whether to grant transfer in the earlier case, which has been pending on the high court's docket since July 14.

Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Republican originally from Munster, is among those urging the Supreme Court to take up the case and definitively rule that Indiana courts lack the authority to enact birth certificate gender changes.

"Invoking inherent equity power to change a birth certificate to record gender identity rather than sex at birth is unjustified," Indiana Solicitor General Thomas Fisher said on behalf of the attorney general. "No tradition supports such a claim of judicial authority, and the Legislature’s detailed scheme for controlling vital records precludes it."

In contrast, Fisher noted that Indiana courts are explicitly authorized by the General Assembly to order name changes upon request by trans individuals, and any other Hoosier, so long as the change isn't being made for a fraudulent purpose and other conditions are met.

The Republican-controlled Legislature, which convenes its four-month annual session on Jan. 9, 2023, also could clarify Indiana law to explicitly allow, or disallow, birth certificate gender-marker changes for trans Hoosiers.