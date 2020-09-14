 Skip to main content
2nd defendant admits to wounding 2 by spraying car with bullets on I-94
Courts
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — A second defendant has pleaded guilty to spraying a car with bullets last year on the Borman Expressway, wounding an 11-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man, records show.

Dontanyon J. Scruggs, 18, of Chicago Heights, agreed Thursday to plead guilty to one count of battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.

If Judge Diane Boswell accepts his plea agreement, Scruggs would be sentenced to 18 months in prison, followed by 18 months in Lake County Community Corrections' Kimbrough Work Program and three years on probation. 

Boswell set Scruggs' sentencing hearing for Oct. 21, records show.

Scruggs admitted in his plea agreement that he, Alvin D. Keys, 18, of Sauk Village; Naja S. Wilder, 19, of Richton Park; and Davon S. Careaway, 17, of Hammond, opened fire on a silver Kia about 5:25 p.m. Sept. 27, 2019, on westbound Interstate 80/94 at Burr Street.

An 11-year-old girl in the front seat suffered a gunshot wound to her lower leg. The 23-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his legs as he shielded a baby in the backseat with his body.

The silver Kia was shot about 20 times, and two other vehicles were damaged by the gunfire, police said.

Police tracked Scruggs and his co-defendants to an apartment complex at 19th Avenue and Burr Street, where they recovered a loaded .45-caliber silver semi-automatic handgun with a drum magazine, two black semi-automatic handguns and a black Uzi-style semi-automatic handgun, records state.

Keys pleaded guilty Aug. 21 to one count of battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.

Wilder and Careaway each have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial. 

