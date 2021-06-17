 Skip to main content
2nd defendant pleads guilty in man's 2017 shooting death
2nd defendant pleads guilty in man's 2017 shooting death

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man pleaded guilty Thursday to participating in a robbery that led to Hammond man's shooting death in 2017.

Lucky R. Tyler, 21, could face 15 to 40 years in prison if Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts his plea agreement.

Tyler pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 2 felony, and admitted to a firearm enhancement.

In exchange for his pleas, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss Tyler's remaining charges, including murder.

Tyler admitted he worked with co-defendants Justin M. Mitchell, 26, and Paradise Haynes, 23, both of Chicago, to plan a robbery that resulted in the death of Khalil Carter, 19, on Oct. 31, 2017, at an apartment in the 500 block of Pointe Drive.

Carter's cousin was wounded in a shootout that occurred after Mitchell pointed an assault-style rifle at Carter and Carter's cousin and announced, "It's a caper," according to court records.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Keith Anderson and defense attorney Steven Mullins will argue the length of Tyler's sentence during a hearing set for July 29.

Tyler could face 10 to 30 years on the robbery count and five to 10 years on the firearm enhancement, according to his plea agreement.

Haynes pleaded guilty in October and could face 10 to 30 years in prison at sentencing.

Mitchell has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial starting Jan. 10. 

