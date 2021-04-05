2nd defendant pleads guilty in Portage High School student's slaying

CROWN POINT — An Illinois man pleaded guilty to Monday to attempted armed robbery and burglary charges in connection with a series of crimes that led to the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman in 2019 in Griffith.
Juarez E. Rogers, 51, of Park Forest, agreed he will not be sentenced until there is a resolution in the cases against his three co-defendants in the homicide of Portage High School student Alayna Ortiz, on Jan. 9, 2019, outside the Park West Apartments complex in Griffith.
Rogers is the second defendant in the case to enter a guilty plea.
His nephew, Giovante M. Galloway, 23, pleaded guilty in December 2019 to attempted armed robbery and burglary charges.
Rogers and Galloway admitted in their plea agreements they worked with Elrice L. Williams, 27, of Park Forest, and Joe C. Pittman Jr., 28, of Chicago, to rob William Michael Hawkins, of Hobart.
The alleged scheme resulted in the shooting death of Hawkins' girlfriend, Ortiz, who was not the intended target, police said.
Williams and Pittman have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, two counts of attempted robbery, attempted burglary and burglary. They have hearings scheduled this week on their petitions to let bail on their murder charges.
A fifth suspect, Joshua Wright, was killed in a homicide Feb. 5, 2019, in Markham, police said.
Murder defendants typically are not afforded bail. However, they have a constitutional right to request bail hearings.
If a court determines, after hearing evidence and testimony, that the presumption of guilt on a murder charge is not strong, or that the evidence shows a lesser offense, such as voluntary manslaughter, was more likely committed, a request for bail can be granted.
Rogers could face three to 16 years in prison on the attempted armed robbery charge and two to six years on the burglary charge to which he admitted.
He must serve at least 75% of any sentence Judge Natalie Bokota imposes.
Bokota took Rogers' pleas under advisement and set a status hearing for July 7.