2nd defendant pleads guilty in Portage High School student's slaying

CROWN POINT — An Illinois man pleaded guilty to Monday to attempted armed robbery and burglary charges in connection with a series of crimes that led to the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman in 2019 in Griffith.

Juarez E. Rogers, 51, of Park Forest, agreed he will not be sentenced until there is a resolution in the cases against his three co-defendants in the homicide of Portage High School student Alayna Ortiz, on Jan. 9, 2019, outside the Park West Apartments complex in Griffith.

Rogers is the second defendant in the case to enter a guilty plea.

His nephew, Giovante M. Galloway, 23, pleaded guilty in December 2019 to attempted armed robbery and burglary charges.

Rogers and Galloway admitted in their plea agreements they worked with Elrice L. Williams, 27, of Park Forest, and Joe C. Pittman Jr., 28, of Chicago, to rob William Michael Hawkins, of Hobart.

The alleged scheme resulted in the shooting death of Hawkins' girlfriend, Ortiz, who was not the intended target, police said.

Williams and Pittman have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, two counts of attempted robbery, attempted burglary and burglary. They have hearings scheduled this week on their petitions to let bail on their murder charges.