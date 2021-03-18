2nd defendant pleads guilty to kidnapping woman, leaving her for dead

HAMMOND — A Gary man pleaded guilty Wednesday to working with his mother and brother to kidnap a woman, blindfold and beat her, and shoot her in an attempt at witness tampering.

Jaron Johnson, 22, could receive a longer sentence because a dangerous weapon was used in the crime and the victim suffered wounds that were permanent or life-threatening, his federal plea agreement states.

Johnson is the second of three co-defendants to formally enter a plea in U.S. District Court in Hammond to a kidnapping charge. He entered his plea during a hearing before U.S. District Magistrate Judge Joshua Kolar.

Johnson's mother, Patricia Carrington, 48, pleaded guilty last week.

His brother, Jarod Johnson, 24, has pleaded not guilty and remains scheduled to stand trial starting Monday.

Carrington and Jaron Johnson each admitted they abducted a woman April 14, 2019, in an attempt to gain information on the whereabouts of her relative, who was scheduled to testify against Jarod Johnson during a trial the following day.

In the earlier case, Jarod Johnson was accused of attempting to murder the kidnapping victim's relative and the relative's boyfriend in Gary in 2017.