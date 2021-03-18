2nd defendant pleads guilty to kidnapping woman, leaving her for dead

HAMMOND — A Gary man pleaded guilty Wednesday to working with his mother and brother to kidnap a woman, blindfold and beat her, and shoot her in an attempt at witness tampering.
Jaron Johnson, 22, could receive a longer sentence because a dangerous weapon was used in the crime and the victim suffered wounds that were permanent or life-threatening, his federal plea agreement states.
Johnson is the second of three co-defendants to formally enter a plea in U.S. District Court in Hammond to a kidnapping charge. He entered his plea during a hearing before U.S. District Magistrate Judge Joshua Kolar.
Johnson's mother, Patricia Carrington, 48, pleaded guilty last week.
His brother, Jarod Johnson, 24, has pleaded not guilty and remains scheduled to stand trial starting Monday.
Carrington and Jaron Johnson each admitted they abducted a woman April 14, 2019, in an attempt to gain information on the whereabouts of her relative, who was scheduled to testify against Jarod Johnson during a trial the following day.
In the earlier case, Jarod Johnson was accused of attempting to murder the kidnapping victim's relative and the relative's boyfriend in Gary in 2017.
Carrington and Jaron Johnson admitted they were in a car with Jarod Johnson when the trio pulled up and cut off the kidnapping victim as she walked along Ridge Road in Griffith after work.
Jaron Johnson got out of the car, pistol-whipped her, forced her into the car and duct-taped her hands behind her back, according to court records.
Carrington allegedly blindfolded the woman.
When the woman refused to reveal her relative's whereabouts, the trio dragged her from the car, shot her in the face and arm, and left her for dead behind an abandoned home in Gary's Glen Park section, records state.
The woman survived and sought help from a neighbor.
Jarod Johnson was arrested the following morning, after showing up in a dress shirt and tie for his trial in the earlier attempted murder case. Jaron Johnson and Carrington also were taken into custody.
Jarod Johnson's attempted murder trial was vacated, and that case remains pending.
The federal government this week filed proposed jury instructions for his trial next week on the kidnapping charge. If convicted, Jarod Johnson could face life in prison.