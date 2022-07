2nd man arrested in fatal shooting outside liquor store

MICHIGAN CITY — A second defendant appeared in court Tuesday on a charge linked to a man's shooting death nearly a year ago outside a liquor store, police said.

Clarence E. Sims Jr., 40, of Michigan City, was arrested last week in connection with the Aug. 9, 2021, homicide of 34-year-old Leland Collins, of Michigan City, outside Eastside Liquors, 1509 E. Michigan Blvd., police said.

A not guilty plea was entered on Sims' behalf during an initial hearing Tuesday in LaPorte Superior Court.

Lamar Friend, 41, the first person to be charged in Collins' homicide, has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder. The attempted murder count involves a woman who was with Collins when he was fatally shot, police said.

Michigan City police were dispatched to the liquor store last summer for a report of shots fired and found Collins in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Police attempted life-saving measures until medics took Collins to Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said investigators worked on the case for several months and secured charges against Friend on July 14.

Sims was arrested July 20 and charged the next day with aiding, inducing or causing murder, a level 1 felony. His bond was set at about $1 million cash.

Anyone with additional information about the homicide is asked to call Detective Lt. Anna Painter at 219-874-3221, ext. 1077, or email her at apainter@michigancity.com.

The Michigan City Police Department's crime tip line is 219-873-1488 or 800-78-CRIME. Tips also can be sent through the department's Facebook page. Tipsters may request to remain anonymous, and rewards might be available.