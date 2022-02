2nd man charged in triple homicide seeks more time to hire attorney

CROWN POINT — One of two men charged in a triple homicide in 2018 in Gary told a judge Thursday he needs more time to hire a private attorney.

Erik P. Long, 43, of Gary, said he and his family have the money to retain an attorney but have not yet hired someone.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota read the charges against Long and affirmed his next court date for Feb. 24. A magistrate previously entered not guilty pleas on Long's behalf to three counts of murder.

Long and his co-defendant, Huston Bond, 32, of Gary, are accused of fatally shooting Darius Ross, 28, of Gary; Darius' fiancée, Heather Talley, 27, of Hammond; and the couple’s friend, Nicholas Edwards, 28, of Gary, the morning of July 15, 2018, in Gary.

Long asked the judge if he could have a copy of the charging documents in his case.

Bokota said such documents typically are not given to people charged in crimes, in part because of safety concerns for others involved. Whomever Long hires as his attorney will have access to the documents and can review them with him, she said.

"That's a long way of saying you'll get it eventually," Bokota said.

Bond formally pleaded not guilty during a hearing Tuesday.

