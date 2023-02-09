VALPARAISO — A second Chicago man is in custody nearly nine months after a shooting and alleged armed robbery of a vehicle from a mother with her young children at a Porter fueling station.

Tyzerrick Smith was booked Wednesday morning into the Porter County Jail and is charged with robbery, attempted aggravated battery and auto theft, officials said.

Smith's purported accomplice, Rashawn Thompson, 20, of Chicago, was taken into custody at the time after being shot at by state police before jumping 30 feet off a Cline Avenue embankment in Lake County.

The robbery count that Smith faces carries a potential sentence of three to 16 years in prison.

A woman told police that she was putting gasoline in her Chevrolet Malibu May 16 at Travel America along U.S. 20 in Porter when a silver Chevrolet Impala pulled up at the pump opposite her.

A man wearing a ski mask and carrying a black handgun got out of the Impala and entered the driver's side of her vehicle while her two young children were in the rear seat, police said. He then demanded the car keys from the woman, which she agreed to as long as she could get her children out of the vehicle.

She removed her children and complied when the masked man asked for the pass code to her cellphone, according to a charging document.

The woman took her children into the gas station and asked for police to be called, at which time an employee walked outside and attempted to take photos of the fleeing vehicles, charges say. She then saw the masked man point a gun out the driver's side window of her vehicle and fire a shot at the employee.

The employee "stated that he ran back and jumped behind a gas pump," police said.

Police later discovered that the bullet struck a nearby apartment building, according to a charging document. The 9 mm round was recovered from a wall of a building and later was found to match the gun used in the crime.

Both vehicles from the crime were found the same day after a pursuit in Lake County; Smith was found in the Impala and Thompson was found driving the Malibu.

Thompson faces felony counts of armed robbery, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and auto theft, court records show.

Police said they had been seeking both men in connection with a similar robbery at gunpoint at a gas station in Homewood, Illinois.

