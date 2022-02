2nd man sentenced for destroying relics, vandalizing Region church in 2019

CROWN POINT — A 25-year-old man received a four-year sentence Friday for breaking into a Hammond church in 2019 and causing extensive damage, court records show.

Nicholas D. Reding, of Hammond, was ordered to serve two years in the Lake County Community Corrections alternative placement program, followed by two years on probation.

Reding pleaded guilty in April to burglary, a Level 5 felony, in connection with the May 29, 2019, break-in and vandalism of Faith United Church of Christ, 3030 175th St.

Reding's co-defendant, Aaron Vanoppens, 26, of Hammond, was sentenced in April to three years in the Lake County Community Corrections program.

During Vanoppens' sentencing, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Patrick Grindlay read a statement written by a church elder describing the shock and horror congregation members felt upon learning every room in their place of worship was in shambles.

Relics from the early 1900s were destroyed, and a vintage organ never can be replaced, Grindlay said.

