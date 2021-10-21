2nd murder case filed against man already accused of killing Lyft driver

CROWN POINT — A man charged last week with murdering a Lyft driver was charged Wednesday in a second murder case.

Robert E. Simms III, 33, is accused of robbing a Park Forest man of drugs and shooting him to death, then burying his body in the backyard of a home in the 8600 block of Juniper Terrance in Gary's Miller section.

Police found 29-year-old Nicholas Kowalski's body in a shallow grave Oct. 10 while executing a search warrant at the Gary home, Lake Criminal Court show. He died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

Kowalski had been reported missing to the Park Forest (Illinois) Police Department, which issued an alert that said Kowalski last spoke to his family Sept. 29.

Park Forest police said Kowalski was possibly driving a blue 2000 GMC Savana van, which was later found burned in a cornfield in the Lowell area, according to court records.

Last week, Simms and Isaih Darnell-Lenburg, 24, were each charged with murder in the robbery and shooting death of Lyft driver Glynon Nelson, 38, of Crown Point, on Sept 23 in Gary.

Police found Nelson's body dumped near Old Hobart Road and Atchison Drive in Gary's Miller section. The vehicle Nelson was driving was later found burned on Gary's West Side.