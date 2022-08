2nd shooting in 3 nights at Hammond park

HAMMOND — Police responded to a shooting Saturday night at Hammond's Doctor Martin Luther King Park, the second gun attack there in three nights.

"I live a block away, and we heard three shots," Hammond Common Councilman Barry Tyler Jr., D-3rd, said in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

"We heard somebody got taken away," Tyler said.

School City of Hammond Trustee Carlotta Blake-King, who lives across the street from the park, said she saw a crowd fleeing the park's basketball court after the shots rang out.

It was all she witnessed, she said, "other than that child laying there way too long."

Just two nights earlier, a gun attack at the park left two wounded on the Lyons Street side of the park.

"Upon arrival, officers located a subject that had been shot multiple times," Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said at the time.

"He was immediately treated by the Hammond Fire Dept. and then transported to a Chicago-area hospital," Kellogg said.

"Officers located items leading them to believe there were several subjects involved," Kellogg said. "A short time later, another victim arrived at the hospital who was also present on Lyons (Street)."

Kellogg failed to respond to phone and email messages inquiring about the shooting Saturday.

A woman who was driving by the park at the time of the shooting showed on her phone that she called 911 shortly before 7 p.m.

"I heard pop pop pop and I saw the young man fall, then I saw running," said the woman, who declined to provide her name.

A 3-on-3 basketball tournament was scheduled for Sunday morning at the park's courts, but Tyler said it has now been canceled.