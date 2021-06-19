2nd suspect arrested in deadly Region bank robbery

A second suspect was arrested Friday in a deadly bank robbery June 11 in Calumet Township, the FBI said Saturday.

Police arrested the first suspect, James A. King Jr., 24, of Miami, less than a mile from the First Midwest Bank during a manhunt June 11.

King was indicted Thursday in U.S. District Court on charges of armed bank robbery and murder resulting from the use and carrying of a firearm during the robbery, Acting U.S. Attorney Tina Nommay said.

Lake County Sheriff's Department K-9s tracked down King in the woods near 43rd Avenue and Garfield Street in Gary, police said.

Police found a backpack with about $9,000 in cash and a .40-caliber Glock handgun near where they caught King, who investigators believe was armed with a handgun during the robbery, police said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.