2nd suspect arrested in deadly Region bank robbery
2nd suspect arrested in deadly Region bank robbery

First Midwest Bank robbery - guard killed

A security guard was killed June 11 in an attempted bank robbery at the First Midwest Bank on Ridge Road in Gary.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

A second suspect was arrested Friday in a deadly bank robbery June 11 in Calumet Township, the FBI said Saturday.

Police arrested the first suspect, James A. King Jr., 24, of Miami, less than a mile from the First Midwest Bank during a manhunt June 11.

King was indicted Thursday in U.S. District Court on charges of armed bank robbery and murder resulting from the use and carrying of a firearm during the robbery, Acting U.S. Attorney Tina Nommay said.

Lake County Sheriff's Department K-9s tracked down King in the woods near 43rd Avenue and Garfield Street in Gary, police said.

A bank guard was killed Friday in an attempted bank robbery at the First Midwest Bank on Ridge Road

Police found a backpack with about $9,000 in cash and a .40-caliber Glock handgun near where they caught King, who investigators believe was armed with a handgun during the robbery, police said.

