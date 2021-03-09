3 accused of killing teen in retaliation for previous double homicide

CROWN POINT — Authorities arrested two men and a teenager Monday on charges they shot and killed a 16-year-old boy and attempted to kill two others in July in Gary in retaliation for an earlier double homicide, court records show.
Devonte T. Phillips, 19, Christian I. Nelson, 17, and Thaddeus S. McWilliams, 18, all of Gary, are accused of targeting the family of Xavier Watson after Lake County prosecutors dropped murder charges in May against Watson and Mikal Franklin.
Watson and Franklin initially were charged with murder in the May 18 shooting deaths of Trevion Hudnell, 19, and Phillip Phillips, 21, both of Gary.
Phillip Phillips was Devonte Phillips' older brother, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
Gary police found Phillip Phillips and Hudnell dead in the back seat of a vehicle in the 1300 block of Grant Street. Watson and Franklin contacted police the same day and claimed they shot Philip Phillips and Hudnell in self-defense, after a robbery attempt.
Watson and Franklin were charged with murder. However, after a review of the case, prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the charges due to insufficient evidence.
Watson's family began receiving death threats after the homicides of Phillip Phillips and Hudnell, court records allege. The family's residence in the 800 block of Pierce Street also was damaged by gunfire, police said.
The family was moving out of the residence July 5 because of the threats, according to court documents.
Christopher Watson, his female relative and a 56-year-old Gary man were outside moving a treadmill to a vehicle when three males exited a gangway and began shooting at them, records allege.
Christopher Watson was shot in the head, and the man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.
The woman told police she attempted to call 911 but got no answer, so she and the wounded man drove a short distance to the Gary Police Department to get help.
They returned to the residence, and medics arrived to take Christopher Watson to a local hospital. The boy was later pronounced dead.
The man was transferred from a local hospital to a Chicago hospital because of the extent of his wounds, court records state.
One of the witnesses recognized McWilliams and identified him as one of the shooters because he was a frequent visitor at a nearby home, according to court records.
Police searched Facebook and law enforcement records as part of their efforts to identify Devonte Phillips and Nelson. A witness later identified Devonte Phillips as one of the shooters in a photo lineup, court records state.
Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Nelson without incident about 1:15 p.m. Monday at a residence in the 700 block of Pierce Street, Inspector Nick Gonzalez said.
About 11:45 a.m., McWilliams was seen walking in the 700 block of Fillmore Street holding a black handgun, Gonzalez said. He got into the passenger side of a black Nissan, and agents took him into custody during a traffic stop. The firearm was at McWilliams' feet and was recovered, Gonzalez said.
Devonte Phillips attempted to flee into a neighboring apartment when task force members tried to arrest him about 3:55 p.m. He was taken into custody without further incident, Gonzalez said.
In total, three loaded handguns were recovered during the arrests. Two were equipped with extended magazines, and one handgun appeared to be converted into a fully automatic firearm with a 31-round capacity, Gonzalez said.
A fourth man, Daiquan McClinton, 19, was with Devonte Phillips and was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm without a permit, he said.
U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigators and police from Gary, Michigan City, Hammond, LaPorte County, Porter County and Lake Station provided resources to assist in the apprehensions.