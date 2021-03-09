3 accused of killing teen in retaliation for previous double homicide

The family was moving out of the residence July 5 because of the threats, according to court documents.

Christopher Watson, his female relative and a 56-year-old Gary man were outside moving a treadmill to a vehicle when three males exited a gangway and began shooting at them, records allege.

Christopher Watson was shot in the head, and the man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.

The woman told police she attempted to call 911 but got no answer, so she and the wounded man drove a short distance to the Gary Police Department to get help.

They returned to the residence, and medics arrived to take Christopher Watson to a local hospital. The boy was later pronounced dead.

The man was transferred from a local hospital to a Chicago hospital because of the extent of his wounds, court records state.

One of the witnesses recognized McWilliams and identified him as one of the shooters because he was a frequent visitor at a nearby home, according to court records.

Police searched Facebook and law enforcement records as part of their efforts to identify Devonte Phillips and Nelson. A witness later identified Devonte Phillips as one of the shooters in a photo lineup, court records state.