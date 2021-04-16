3 arrested after police discover guns, drugs during separate traffic stops

During two separate traffic stops Friday, police arrested two felons who had firearms in their vehicles.

About 5 a.m. Friday, an Indiana State Police trooper was patrolling on the Indiana Toll Road when he saw a blue 2013 BMW on westbound on Interstate 90 traveling at 110 mph — twice the posted speed limit at the 2.5-mile marker.

The trooper pulled the car over at the West Point Toll Plaza, where he conducted a vehicle search.

Police discovered a loaded, full-auto Glock handgun that was hidden under the hood of the BMW, according to a press release.

Processed marijuana, THC edibles and other suspected controlled substances also were found inside the vehicle, as well as with the occupants of the car, police said.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested and taken to Lake County Jail without incident, police said.

The driver, Antoine Nichols, 50, of Chicago, is facing felony charges of possession of a machine gun; possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon; carrying a handgun without a license, prior conviction; and possession of marijuana, prior conviction.