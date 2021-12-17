3 arrested after returning to scene of carjacking, police say

GARY — Three people were arrested late Thursday returning to the scene of a carjacking, police said.

A DoorDash driver told Gary police he was walking out of the Citgo gas station in the 5300 block of West 15th Avenue about 11 p.m. when three males got out of a red SUV and one pointed a gun at his head, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The gunman told the driver, "Give me all your (expletive)," and took a lanyard off his neck along with the keys to his gray 2015 Ford Fusion, police said.

The gunman told the driver to run across the street. As the driver did that, the males took off in his Ford as the red SUV followed.

Police reviewed gas station surveillance video and learned the SUV was a red Acura MDX, Hamady said.

Officers were in the parking lot speaking with the Ford's owner a short time later when they noticed a red Acura MDX drive by and turn south on Burr Street. An officer caught up with the MDX and pulled the driver over.

During the traffic stop, a 17-year-old Hammond boy appeared to be reaching for something under the rear passenger seat, police said.