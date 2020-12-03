3 arrested after stolen vehicle found at Munster Speedway, police say

MUNSTER — Three Illinois residents face theft and drug charges after officers investigated a stolen vehicle at a Munster gas station.
At 7:23 p.m. Nov. 20 police responded to the Speedway parking lot at 444 Ridge Road, said Munster Lt. John Peirick.
A vehicle stolen out of Calumet Park, Illinois, was reported to be at the gas station and officers arrived on scene to investigate. Officers located the stolen vehicle and arrested three people after also finding suspected drugs and paraphernalia in their possession, police said.
Norman Stovall, 66, of Calumet City, was charged with possession of cocaine, unauthorized entry of a vehicle, false informing and possession of paraphernalia.
Lawrence Williams, 41, of Midlothian, faces charges of theft and possession of paraphernalia.
Langfer Starnes, 53, of Chicago, was charged with possession of cocaine, unauthorized entry of a vehicle and possession of paraphernalia.
The three individuals were booked into Lake County Jail.
