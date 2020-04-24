You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
3 charged in robbery at Marquette Park beach; 1 remains at large
alert urgent

3 charged in robbery at Marquette Park beach; 1 remains at large

{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was wanted Friday on charges alleging he and two other men pistol-whipped and robbed two people April 7 at Marquette Park beach in Gary.

Frankey White, 28; Felipe Rodriguez, 24, of East Chicago; and David White, 26, of Gary, each were charged April 11 in connection with the alleged robbery.

Gary police took all three of them into custody after responding to the beach April 7, but they were released at that time, according to police and court records.

Rodriguez and David White each were arrested again after charges were filed. Frankey White remained at large, police said.

Witnesses told police Rodriguez approached a group of people at the beach and asked for a lighter about 6 p.m. April 7, records state. 

One of the men in the group gave Rodriguez a lighter, noticed Rodriguez was wearing an ankle monitor and asked why he was on house arrest, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

Rodriguez pointed a gun at the man's stomach and said, "Give me everything y'all got," records allege.

The man told police he smiled because Rodriguez appeared to be shaking, and Rodriguez cocked the handgun. The man took cash and an iPhone from his pockets and threw it on the ground near Rodriguez, records state.

Rodriguez hit the man in the head with the gun, knocking the man to the ground, documents allege. 

The man told police he was dazed, but saw a man later identified as Frankey White beating his cousin about the head with a black gun. Frankey White began kicking the man's cousin, so the man ran toward them to help, records state.

Frankey White punched the man in the face, causing him to fall back, records state. When the man looked up, he saw a Gary police officer and sought help. 

The officer drove on grass to catch Rodriguez and Frankey and David White, records state.

The man refused medical treatment at the scene, and his cousin went to a hospital later for facial wounds, records state.

Riding shotgun with NWI cops: On patrol with Valparaiso's Keith Perez

Rodriguez was charged with felony counts of armed robbery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, carrying a handgun without a license and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and two counts of pointing a firearm. A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Rodriguez's behalf during an initial appearance April 17. 

He was wearing a GPS-equipped ankle monitor as a condition of his release in a separate felony intimidation case, records show.

Frankey White was charged with felony counts of aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and carrying a handgun without a license.

David White was charged with one felony count of battery resulting in serious bodily injury. A magistrate entered a not guilty plea on his behalf April 17. He posted bond April 20. His next court hearing is set for June 9.

Anyone with information on Frankey White's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Cpl. Silas Simpson at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

+2 
Frankey White

Frankey White

 Provided
+2 
Felipe Rodriguez

Felipe Rodriguez 

 Provided
+2 
David White

David White

 Provided
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts