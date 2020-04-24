3 charged in robbery at Marquette Park beach; 1 remains at large

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was wanted Friday on charges alleging he and two other men pistol-whipped and robbed two people April 7 at Marquette Park beach in Gary.

Frankey White, 28; Felipe Rodriguez, 24, of East Chicago; and David White, 26, of Gary, each were charged April 11 in connection with the alleged robbery.

Gary police took all three of them into custody after responding to the beach April 7, but they were released at that time, according to police and court records.

Rodriguez and David White each were arrested again after charges were filed. Frankey White remained at large, police said.

Witnesses told police Rodriguez approached a group of people at the beach and asked for a lighter about 6 p.m. April 7, records state.

One of the men in the group gave Rodriguez a lighter, noticed Rodriguez was wearing an ankle monitor and asked why he was on house arrest, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

Rodriguez pointed a gun at the man's stomach and said, "Give me everything y'all got," records allege.