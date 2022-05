3 dead, 2 wounded in weekend shootings, police say

GARY — Shootings across the city last weekend left three people dead and wounded two others, including a 9-year-old boy, police said.

Cindy Wolf, 40, and Katherine Naglosky, 34, were found shot to death about 2:30 a.m. Saturday after Gary police were called to their home in the 4000 block of Polk Street for a report of an unresponsive woman.

Officers found one of the women after entering the home and discovered a second woman in a bedroom, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said. Both appeared to have been shot in the head.

Detective Sgt. Kris Adams, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, was investigating.

DyLon Collins, 25, of Gary, was found shot to death about 8 a.m. Saturday inside a home in the 2000 block of Ohio Street after police were called for a report of a gunshot wound victim, officials said.

Collins had an apparent gunshot wound to his head, Hamady said.

Detective Sgt. Antwan Jakes, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, was investigating.

About 8:40 p.m. Saturday, Gary police were dispatched to the 4900 block of West Fifth Avenue for a report about a stolen white Dodge Challenger in the area, Hamady said.

Officers noticed a white Challenger as they arrived and stopped the driver, police said. While on the traffic stop near West Fifth Avenue and Tompkins Street, police heard gunshots to the east.

A short time later, a man pulled up at the traffic stop and asked Sgt. Anthony Hawkins and Officer Martin Garza for help because his 9-year-old son had been shot, Hamady said.

Garza applied pressure to a gunshot wound to the boy's back until Cpl. Anthrice Culp arrived and drove the boy to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, police said.

The boy, of Naperville, was visiting with his father, of Chicago, at the father's business in Gary, police said.

Detective Sgt. James Nielsen, of the Violent Crimes Division, was investigating.

About 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a 21-year-old Gary man arrived at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary with multiple gunshot wounds, Hamady said.

He told police he'd been shot in the 500 block of Chase Street and got a ride to the hospital.

Detective Sgt. Douglas Drummond, of the Violent Crimes Division, was investigating.

Anyone with information about homicides is asked to call detectives at 219-755-3855.

Those with information about nonfatal shootings in Gary are asked to call the Violent Crimes Division at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.