3 face charges in Chicago carjacking, pursuit through Schererville

SCHERERVILLE — Three men are facing charges alleging they drove a stolen car around Northwest Indiana and then led officers on a chase before crashing into two vehicles.

Devine Conley, 21, Jemel Maple and Tyrice Turner, all of Chicago, are facing level 6 felony auto theft charges and various misdemeanor charges, according to Schererville police.

Maple also is facing a level 6 felony in theft of a firearm, and Turner, who was allegedly driving the car, is facing a level 6 felony charge of resisting law enforcement.

Online court records show an active warrant for Conley, Turner and Maple.

According to police, the three men, along with two juveniles, were arrested Thursday after Schererville and Dyer police began pursuing a 2013 Dodge Durango, which was reported stolen Jan. 19 from a Chicago gas station.

On Thursday, a Dyer police officer was wrapping up a shift at Jak's Warehouse on U.S. 41 when the group of five was asked to leave the family fun center.

The group entered a silver Dodge, which had a temporary Illinois license plate duct taped to the rear of the vehicle, police said. After running the plate number, Dyer police discovered the license plate was registered to a Mitsubishi.

