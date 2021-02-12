3 face murder charges in double-homicide of teens in Calumet Township over stolen gun, records state

"I am proud of the hard work and professionalism shown by Lake County Sheriff’s Department investigators in bringing these suspects to justice," Martinez said.

Court records released late Thursday included witness statements of the events leading up the the shooting. A witness said the night before his death, she and the victim, Elijah Robinson, were talking on FaceTime when both of them fell asleep.

The female witness said around 3 or 4 a.m. she woke up to an older man heard on FaceTime yelling and asking, "Where's the gun?" Robinson responded he did not have the gun and started to cry, she told police. The witness told police it was Amaya's voice that was heard over FaceTime the night Robinson and Kroll were killed, documents state.

The witness said she didn't hear anything after the shouting and figured that Robinson, the victim, went into Kroll's room. She continued to listen but heard nothing further and fell asleep again.

When the witness woke up, she was still on the FaceTime call and called out to Robinson, who didn't answer her. The female alerted her mother, and the two drove to the residence where Robinson and Kroll lived.