3 face murder charges in double-homicide of teens in Calumet Township over stolen gun, records state

CROWN POINT — A woman and two men were arrested and charged in connection to the double-homicide of two teenagers last fall in Calumet Township, police said.
Dawn M. Carden, 42; Alvino S. "Vino" Amaya, 36; and Elijah D. Robinson, 19, face several charges following an extensive investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Department, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.
The victims, 17-year-old Maxwell Kroll and 18-year-old Elijah Robinson, were believed to have been fatally shot in retaliation for stealing a handgun, police said.
The two teens were killed Oct. 16, 2020, and were found inside a home in the 3900 block of West 51st Avenue in Calumet Township.
Elijah D. Robinson was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of murder.
Carden was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of dealing a narcotic drug and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Amaya was also charged with two counts of murder.
Carden and Amaya, both of Gary, were arrested Dec. 18 and ordered detained Dec. 22 pending trial in U.S. District Court in Hammond on federal firearms charges.
Elijah D. Robinson is being held in Lake County Jail while Carden and Amaya remain in Porter County Jail.
"I am proud of the hard work and professionalism shown by Lake County Sheriff’s Department investigators in bringing these suspects to justice," Martinez said.
Court records released late Thursday included witness statements of the events leading up the the shooting. A witness said the night before his death, she and the victim, Elijah Robinson, were talking on FaceTime when both of them fell asleep.
The female witness said around 3 or 4 a.m. she woke up to an older man heard on FaceTime yelling and asking, "Where's the gun?" Robinson responded he did not have the gun and started to cry, she told police. The witness told police it was Amaya's voice that was heard over FaceTime the night Robinson and Kroll were killed, documents state.
The witness said she didn't hear anything after the shouting and figured that Robinson, the victim, went into Kroll's room. She continued to listen but heard nothing further and fell asleep again.
When the witness woke up, she was still on the FaceTime call and called out to Robinson, who didn't answer her. The female alerted her mother, and the two drove to the residence where Robinson and Kroll lived.
A person, who claimed to be waiting for Kroll's grandfather, was seen by the mother and daughter inside a vehicle sitting in the driveway. The person told them to go inside because the door was unlocked.
The daughter then discovered the two teens dead with gunshot wounds in the basement and ran outside screaming, alerting her mother of what she saw.
Carden and Amaya previously were charged in Lake Criminal Court in connection with allegations they supplied children with guns and drugs. They each posted bond in those cases Dec. 2, before they were taken back into custody on federal charges.
According to multiple witness statements and her own admission, Carden, who was known as "Mama D," sold drugs to minors and was in possession of firearms, court records allege.
Carden told police she gave a gun Robinson and Robinson never returned it, according to court records. Witnesses told police Carden and Amaya questioned the victim, Robinson, about the gun.
It was determined the ballistics at the double-homicide scene matched the gun owned by Carden, according to police reports.
The third person charged in the killings, Elijah D. Robinson, said he was at the residence of Carden and Amaya on Oct. 15 and heard the couple talking about a missing gun and about going to the victims' home. However, he claimed he stayed at the residence and did not go to the victims' home. Court records said the detective who interviewed Robinson did not believe he was being completely honest, and a second interview was conducted.
In a second interview, Elijah D. Robinson told police he did leave that night to go to the victims' residence with Amaya, court records state.
In addition, a previous federal indictment unsealed Dec. 18 alleges Carden lied about her address on a U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives form when she purchased guns at Westforth Sports on eight different dates between October 2019 and September 2020. Amaya is additionally charged in U.S. District Court with being a felon in possession of a firearm.