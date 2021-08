3 found dead in apartment; overdoses suspected, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — Officials believe drug overdoses may have played a role in the deaths of three people discovered recently in an apartment in the 400 block of East Sixth Street.

Responding to a welfare check Wednesday afternoon, police said they found the bodies of Debra Anderson, 50; Mary Wilson, 59; and Donnie Dennis, 68, all of Michigan City.

Police have ruled out foul play. Drug-related overdoses and natural causes have not been ruled out, police said.

LaPorte County Coroner Lynn Swanson confirmed Tuesday morning that drug overdoses are the suspected causes of the deaths but said a final ruling is pending on the results of toxicology tests.

Police said they are not releasing any further details, but are asking that anyone with information contact Detective Dan Kesling at 219-874-3221, ext. 1064, or by email at dkesling@lcso.in.gov.

