alert urgent

3 gunshot victims walk into Region hospital Wednesday, police say

  • 0
Gary police vehicle
File

GARY — Three individuals injured by gunfire walked into a Region hospital Wednesday evening, police said. 

Around 5 p.m., the three gunshot wound victims arrived on their own accord at Methodist Hospitals Northlake campus, said Gary Police Department Cmdr. Jack Hamady. 

Police investigations found the shooting had occurred in the area of Third Avenue and McKinley Street in Gary. 

Hamady said the investigation is ongoing by Gary police. The conditions of those injured are unknown at this time. 

Individuals with information on crimes can leave an anonymous tip by calling 866-CRIME-GP.

Tags

