3 in custody after SWAT, Hobart police search home in drug investigation, police say

HOBART — SWAT members and Hobart police executed a search warrant following several complaints of alleged drug activity at a west Hobart home.

At 4:45 a.m. Thursday Hobart police and the Northwest Regional SWAT Team executed a search warrant at 3780 Colbourne St., said Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales.

Gonzales said Hobart detectives launched an investigation following several complaints that were made concerning alleged drug activity at the house. In the course of the investigation, police identified the residents and made many controlled undercover purchases of illegal narcotics from one of the individuals.

Detectives collected evidence over the span of several weeks and obtained a search warrant. During the search, officers found several firearms and cash, Gonzales said.

A 37-year-old woman, a 31-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were taken into custody at the Hobart Police Department. All of them were residents of the Hobart house.

Two of the suspects remain in police custody and one suspect has been released pending charges through the Lake County Prosecutor's Office.

"We would like to thank the Northwest Regional SWAT Team for their assistance," Gonzales said.

Individuals can contact Lt. Nicholas Wardrip at nwardrip@cityofhobart.org or by phone at 219-942-4485 with crime tips and to report suspicious drug activity in Hobart neighborhoods.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.