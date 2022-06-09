 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

3 in custody after SWAT, Hobart police search home in drug investigation, police say

  • 0

HOBART — SWAT members and Hobart police executed a search warrant following several complaints of alleged drug activity at a west Hobart home. 

At 4:45 a.m. Thursday Hobart police and the Northwest Regional SWAT Team executed a search warrant at 3780 Colbourne St., said Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales.

Gonzales said Hobart detectives launched an investigation following several complaints that were made concerning alleged drug activity at the house. In the course of the investigation, police identified the residents and made many controlled undercover purchases of illegal narcotics from one of the individuals.

Detectives collected evidence over the span of several weeks and obtained a search warrant. During the search, officers found several firearms and cash, Gonzales said.

A 37-year-old woman, a 31-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were taken into custody at the Hobart Police Department. All of them were residents of the Hobart house.

People are also reading…

Two of the suspects remain in police custody and one suspect has been released pending charges through the Lake County Prosecutor's Office.

"We would like to thank the Northwest Regional SWAT Team for their assistance," Gonzales said.

Individuals can contact Lt. Nicholas Wardrip at nwardrip@cityofhobart.org or by phone at 219-942-4485 with crime tips and to report suspicious drug activity in Hobart neighborhoods. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Belgian king expresses 'deepest regrets' over DR Congo colonial past

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts