3 juveniles hospitalized following Borman shooting, police say

Police are investigating an early Sunday shooting on the Borman Expressway that sent three juveniles to the hospital.

Around midnight Sunday, Indiana State Police troopers responded to a report of a car being struck by gunfire on Interstate 80/94 westbound at the 6.2-mile marker, east of Burr Street, ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield said in a press release.

When troopers arrived, they discovered a white 2008 Dodge Charger had been shot at multiple times.

Five people were inside the car, and three of the vehicle's occupants were struck by gunfire, police said.

The three victims, who were all juveniles, were taken to area hospitals. One victim was later flown to Chicago to be treated for life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the victims reportedly left a party in Gary when they were shot at on the expressway.

Detectives from the ISP Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and are actively investigating, police said.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call ISP at 219-696-6242.

