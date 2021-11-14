3 killed, 3 wounded in separate shootings over 2 days, police say

GARY — Three men were killed and three were wounded in three separate shootings from Friday to Sunday, officials said.

The three homicides brought Gary's total for 2021 to 44. In all of 2020, the city recorded 54 homicides, police said.

Jediah Perry, 21, of Gary, was found shot to death about 8:40 p.m. Friday after Gary police were dispatched to the 5000 block of West Fifth Avenue for a report of a suspicious vehicle, according to the Lake County coroner's office and Gary police.

Officers arrived and found a man, who was seated in the driver's seat, had been shot, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Perry was pronounced dead at the scene, a coroner's release said.

Perry had been wanted on a warrant issued in October after he failed to appear in Lake Criminal Court on charges linked to a shooting March 6, 2020, at 15th Avenue and Broadway in Gary, records showed.

Perry was shot in the arm during the 2020 shooting, and another man was airlifted to an Illinois hospital with gunshot wounds to his back and arm, police said.