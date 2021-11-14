3 killed, 3 wounded in separate shootings over 2 days, police say

GARY — Three men were killed and three were wounded in three separate shootings from Friday to Sunday, officials said.
The three homicides brought Gary's total for 2021 to 44. In all of 2020, the city recorded 54 homicides, police said.
Jediah Perry, 21, of Gary, was found shot to death about 8:40 p.m. Friday after Gary police were dispatched to the 5000 block of West Fifth Avenue for a report of a suspicious vehicle, according to the Lake County coroner's office and Gary police.
Officers arrived and found a man, who was seated in the driver's seat, had been shot, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Perry was pronounced dead at the scene, a coroner's release said.
Perry had been wanted on a warrant issued in October after he failed to appear in Lake Criminal Court on charges linked to a shooting March 6, 2020, at 15th Avenue and Broadway in Gary, records showed.
Perry was shot in the arm during the 2020 shooting, and another man was airlifted to an Illinois hospital with gunshot wounds to his back and arm, police said.
Anyone with information about Perry's slaying is asked to call Detective Cpl. Daryl Gordon, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
Earlier Friday, 17-year-old Tobigah Goins was fatally shot about 2:30 a.m. in an exchange of gunfire in the 1000 block of Polk Street, officials said.
Two Gary men, ages 24 and 26, were wounded in the shooting, Hamady said.
The 24-year-old told police Goins tried to rob him and they struggled over a gun held by Goins, which resulted in the 24-year-old being shot. The 26-year-old man came out of a home on Polk Street and shot Goins, who returned fire and shot the man's hand, police said.
On Saturday, Degerie Scott, 41, was fatally shot and a 41-year-old Gary man was wounded when someone opened fire about 2:15 p.m. on a crowd of mourners outside Sts. Monica and Luke Catholic Church in the 600 block of Rhode Island Street, officials said.
Police said Scott lived in Merrillville, but a coroner's release listed his address in Gary.
Scott's family had rented a hall at the church for a repast luncheon following services for Scott's brother, Chester Scott, 44, of Gary, who died Oct. 20 in a crash after he was involved in a police pursuit.
Anyone with information about Degerie Scott's homicide is asked to call Detective Sgt. Kristopher Adams, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3866. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.