Two teenagers and a 1-year-old girl died, and three others were injured, as a result of a mass shooting Sunday night on the exit ramp of a Chicago expressway, about 8 miles west of Hammond, police said.

According to Illinois State Police, the six shooting victims were in a vehicle stopped near the top of the 111th Street exit ramp from northbound Interstate 57 in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood.

Police found Nasir Hall, 19, and William L. Smith, 13, dead at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds. A-Mara Hall, 1, died later at a hospital from a gunshot wound to her torso.

Illinois State Police did not specify a motive for the shooting. The agency said the incident remains under investigation.

Due to the shooting, all northbound lanes of I-57 were closed between 127th Street and 111th Street from approximately 11 p.m. Sunday to 4:20 a.m. Monday, police said.

