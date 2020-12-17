3 men wounded in drive-by shooting, police say

GARY — Three men who were treated for gunshot wounds late Wednesday told police someone drove by and shot them while they were in a vehicle, an official said.

The group, which included a 25-year-old from Gary, a 21-year-old from Gary and a 18-year-old from Merrillville, spoke with police after being checked into a local hospital, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Officers responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. to the hospital. There, the men told police they were inside a vehicle in the 500 block of Harrison Street when someone pulled up in a car and shot at them, Westerfield said.

Descriptions of any suspects or the vehicle they were in were not available.

The 25-year-old and 21-year-old men were wounded in the arm, and the teen was wounded in his hand and thigh. None of their injuries were life-threatening, Westerfield said.