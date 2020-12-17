 Skip to main content
3 men wounded in drive-by shooting, police say
At 7:24 p.m. police were called to a shots fired report in the 800 block of Pierce Street in Gary, said Gary Cmdr. Jack Hamady. 

GARY — Three men who were treated for gunshot wounds late Wednesday told police someone drove by and shot them while they were in a vehicle, an official said.

The group, which included a 25-year-old from Gary, a 21-year-old from Gary and a 18-year-old from Merrillville, spoke with police after being checked into a local hospital, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Officers responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. to the hospital. There, the men told police they were inside a vehicle in the 500 block of Harrison Street when someone pulled up in a car and shot at them, Westerfield said.

Descriptions of any suspects or the vehicle they were in were not available.

The 25-year-old and 21-year-old men were wounded in the arm, and the teen was wounded in his hand and thigh. None of their injuries were life-threatening, Westerfield said.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Gary Police Detective Sgt. William Fazekas at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

