3 Michigan City firefighters face charges stemming from off-duty incident in November, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — Three Michigan City firefighters are facing felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from a November incident while the department members were off-duty.
On Friday charges were filed against the three men in LaPorte County court following an investigation by Indiana State Police, according to ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield.
Scott Kaletha was charged with battery resulting in a serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony, and strangulation, a level 6 felony, court records show. Brad Kreighbaum faces a charge of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony. Austin Swistek was charged with obscene performance, a Class A misdemeanor, and battery, a Class B misdemeanor.
The incident occurred Nov. 5, 2020, at the home of a Michigan City firefighter and involved a group of off-duty firefighters, police said. Authorities have not yet released details of the disturbance.
The incident was investigated by the ISP District 13 Criminal Investigations Division at the request of the Michigan City Police Department.
In November, Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry fired Michigan City Fire Chief Craig Krivak and Deputy Fire Chief Kyle Kazmierczak, "in part due to their handling of this incident." Shortly after, Parry appointed Michigan City Capt. Douglas Legault as chief.
Kaletha and Kreighbaum, both of Michigan City, have each had warrants issued for their arrests and their bonds have been set at $15,000 cash only, LaPorte County court records state. Swistek, of Laporte, has a court hearing in regards to his misdemeanor charges scheduled for April 18.