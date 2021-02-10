 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Michigan City firefighters face charges stemming from off-duty incident in November, police say
breaking top story urgent

3 Michigan City firefighters face charges stemming from off-duty incident in November, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Courts
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

MICHIGAN CITY — Three Michigan City firefighters are facing felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from a November incident while the department members were off-duty.

On Friday charges were filed against the three men in LaPorte County court following an investigation by Indiana State Police, according to ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield. 

Scott Kaletha was charged with battery resulting in a serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony, and strangulation, a level 6 felony, court records show. Brad Kreighbaum faces a charge of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony. Austin Swistek was charged with obscene performance, a Class A misdemeanor, and battery, a Class B misdemeanor.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The incident occurred Nov. 5, 2020, at the home of a Michigan City firefighter and involved a group of off-duty firefighters, police said. Authorities have not yet released details of the disturbance. 

The incident was investigated by the ISP District 13 Criminal Investigations Division at the request of the Michigan City Police Department. 

In November, Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry fired Michigan City Fire Chief Craig Krivak and Deputy Fire Chief Kyle Kazmierczak, "in part due to their handling of this incident." Shortly after, Parry appointed Michigan City Capt. Douglas Legault as chief.

Kaletha and Kreighbaum, both of Michigan City, have each had warrants issued for their arrests and their bonds have been set at $15,000 cash only, LaPorte County court records state. Swistek, of Laporte, has a court hearing in regards to his misdemeanor charges scheduled for April 18.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — On the road with Portage's Brian Graves

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts