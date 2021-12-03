3 more arrested in Region shooting that killed trick-or-treater

HAMMOND — Authorities arrested three men, including one who was taking a ride share to a Chicago bus station, Friday in connection with fatal shooting of a 13-year-old trick-or-treater in Hammond.

Richard Walker, 20, and Sheldon Stokes, 20, were wanted on murder charges in the homicide of 13-year-old Thomas DeLaCruz Jr. on Oct. 31 in the 3600 block of 167th Street, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The shooting also wounded another 13-year-old boy.

Shevell Ash, 18, was arrested on suspicion of murder and a warrant out of Kane County, Illinois, for a weapons violation, authorities said.

Co-defendant Desmond L. Crews, 23, of Gary, was arrested the night of the shooting and charged in early November. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder.

According to court records, a trick-or-treater wearing a clown mask exchanged words with a man and the man threatened to get a gun and shoot the trick-or-treater's group.

Crews told police he was riding in a car with several people, including the man involved in the exchange of words, when the man pointed out the ticker-or-treater in the clown mask.