3 now dead in Ind. 130 crash; all from Valparaiso

UNION TOWNSHIP — A third person has died as a result of Thursday's head-on collision on Ind. 130 and all three people have been identified.

The 17-year-old driver was Mathew Shupe and the 20-year-old front-seat passenger was Morgan Rodd, both of Valparaiso, according to the Porter County Coroner's Office.

Olivia Ogiego, 20, of Valparaiso, who was in the back seat of the car, was flown out for medical care and later died at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Porter County police said the westbound 2001 Ford Focus car driven by Shupe veered left of center for an unknown reason around 1:35 p.m. Thursday and crashed into an eastbound semi-trailer truck.

Shupe and Rodd were found dead at the scene, police said.

The crash occurred west of County Road 625 West along Ind. 130, Porter County Police Cpl. Benjamin McFalls said.

The driver of the eastbound truck, who tested negative for alcohol consumption, was not injured in the crash, McFalls said.