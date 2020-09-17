3 Region men charged with child sex crimes; feds warn of online predators

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — Three Region men have been indicted in federal court on alleged offenses against children, United States Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II announced Thursday morning.

Kirsch issued the release as a reminder to parents about the continued threat of online predators.

Tyrone Johnson, 32, of Merrillville, is charged with production of child pornography and possession of child pornography, Kirsch said.

"It is alleged that after the victim disclosed that Johnson had been raping her, Johnson asked another individual to pick up his cellular telephone from property in the jail and destroy it," according to the news release. "Instead, the person discovered a video on the phone of Johnson raping the girl and sent the video to another individual who alerted police."

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations with assistance from the LaSalle, Illinois Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana.

In a separate case, Kirsch announced Troy Kidwell, 38, of Portage, is charged with attempted enticement of a minor and receiving sexual abuse images of a child.

Kidwell is accused of using a facility of interstate commerce to meet up with a 10-year-old girl, Kirsch said.