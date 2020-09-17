3 Region men charged with child sex crimes; feds warn of online predators

HAMMOND — Three Region men have been indicted in federal court on alleged offenses against children, United States Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II announced Thursday morning.
Kirsch issued the release as a reminder to parents about the continued threat of online predators.
Tyrone Johnson, 32, of Merrillville, is charged with production of child pornography and possession of child pornography, Kirsch said.
"It is alleged that after the victim disclosed that Johnson had been raping her, Johnson asked another individual to pick up his cellular telephone from property in the jail and destroy it," according to the news release. "Instead, the person discovered a video on the phone of Johnson raping the girl and sent the video to another individual who alerted police."
This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations with assistance from the LaSalle, Illinois Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana.
In a separate case, Kirsch announced Troy Kidwell, 38, of Portage, is charged with attempted enticement of a minor and receiving sexual abuse images of a child.
Kidwell is accused of using a facility of interstate commerce to meet up with a 10-year-old girl, Kirsch said.
"Additionally, sexually explicit images of another minor under the age of 16 were found on his cellular telephone," the news release says.
The case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Porter County Sheriff’s Office.
Stephen Coleman, 29, of Gary, is charged with four separate production of child pornography charges based on images he allegedly took of four different prepubescent boys, Kirsch said.
He was also charged with possession of child pornography, according to the news release.
The case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Gary, Michigan City and Portage police departments.
"My office will continue to work with our investigative partners to investigate and prosecute those who commit crimes against children,” Kirsch said. "Victims of these horrific crimes lose their innocence through no fault of their own, and we take these matters very seriously."
Ashlie Ann Patz
Brian Thomas Gill
Clarence Wayne Bess
David James Dishno Jr.
David Jeffrey Allen
Donald Casey Summers
Elijah Gregory Fleming
Erica Lashawnte Gage
Grant Steven Zrodlowski
Jacob Martin Williams
Jake Merlin Rempis
Jennifer Marie Crisman
John Adam Davaney
John Edgar Fields
Lisandra Obedula Thompson
Moelinda Tienisha Biggs
Pamela Jane Stallings
Portia Lynn Bennett
Randall Curtis Reno Sr.
Steven Wayne Patterson
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.