 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Region men charged with child sex crimes; feds warn of online predators
breaking urgent

3 Region men charged with child sex crimes; feds warn of online predators

{{featured_button_text}}
Downtown Hammond

The U.S. Federal Courthouse for the Northern District of Indiana is shown in Hammond.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

HAMMOND — Three Region men have been indicted in federal court on alleged offenses against children, United States Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II announced Thursday morning.

Kirsch issued the release as a reminder to parents about the continued threat of online predators.

Tyrone Johnson, 32, of Merrillville, is charged with production of child pornography and possession of child pornography, Kirsch said.

"It is alleged that after the victim disclosed that Johnson had been raping her, Johnson asked another individual to pick up his cellular telephone from property in the jail and destroy it," according to the news release. "Instead, the person discovered a video on the phone of Johnson raping the girl and sent the video to another individual who alerted police."

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations with assistance from the LaSalle, Illinois Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana.

In a separate case, Kirsch announced Troy Kidwell, 38, of Portage, is charged with attempted enticement of a minor and receiving sexual abuse images of a child.

Kidwell is accused of using a facility of interstate commerce to meet up with a 10-year-old girl, Kirsch said.

"Additionally, sexually explicit images of another minor under the age of 16 were found on his cellular telephone," the news release says.

The case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Porter County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephen Coleman, 29, of Gary, is charged with four separate production of child pornography charges based on images he allegedly took of four different prepubescent boys, Kirsch said.

He was also charged with possession of child pornography, according to the news release.

The case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Gary, Michigan City and Portage police departments.

"My office will continue to work with our investigative partners to investigate and prosecute those who commit crimes against children,” Kirsch said. "Victims of these horrific crimes lose their innocence through no fault of their own, and we take these matters very seriously."

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts